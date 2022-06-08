Arozarena shines against old team, Rays beat Cardinals 11-3 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer June 8, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena had three hits and four RBIs against his original team to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3 on Wednesday night.
Arozarena, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, was a St. Louis prospect with 19 games of major league experience when he was obtained from the Cardinals in a January 2020 trade. He had an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run single in the seventh to pace an 18-hit outburst for the Rays.