Arozarena's 2 HRs spoil Rutschman's debut as Rays top O's TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press May 21, 2022
BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a pair of homers, Jeffrey Springs threw shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled the debut of Baltimore Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman with a 6-1 victory Saturday night.
The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He batted sixth and had a stand-up triple in the seventh for his first major league hit. Rutschman went 1 for 3 with a strikeout and a walk.
