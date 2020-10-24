Army rolls past Mercer 49-3 for fourth straight victory

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Sandon McCoy had three 1-yard touchdown runs and Army beat Mercer 49-3 on Saturday.

McCoy increased his TD total to eight this season and 18 for his career as the Black Knights (6-1) rolled to their fourth straight victory and their 11th in a row over FCS opponents.

Cade Ballard threw a 53-yard scoring pass to Tyrell Robinson for Army's first points. It was the first career touchdown pass for Ballard and first scoring reception for Robinson.

After Ballard's TD toss, Cameron Jones made the first of three Army interceptions. That led to a McCoy TD as did Reikan Donaldson's block of a punt.

Army added three third-quarter touchdowns, on one Jabari Moore's pick-6 of 29 yards.

The final Army points came on Jordan Blackman's 6-yard rush and the senior was mobbed by his teammates after his first career score.

Army, with the nation's third-best rushing attack at over 306 yards per game finished with 297 on the ground, outgaining Mercer 360-221.

The Bears are playing three fall games before an eight-game Southern Conference schedule in the spring. This was their second meeting with Army, the previous coming in 1933 with the Black Knights winning 19-6.

Attendance was limited to Army's approximately 4,300 cadets.

