Army Wife springs Black-Eyed Susan upset at Pimlico ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 7:03 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Army Wife pulled off a mild upset in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course as embattled trainer Bob Baffert's favored Beautiful Gift finished a well-beaten seventh.
Mike Maker, a former assistant trainer for Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, saddled the winner. Army Wife beat Willful Woman by 2 3/4 lengths for her third victory and first in a graded stakes and Maker's first Black-Eyed Susan.