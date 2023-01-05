Army 78, Loyola (Md.) 55

Mann 4-9 0-1 8, Peterson 6-11 2-2 14, Roberts 3-6 2-4 9, C.Benson 1-4 0-0 2, Rucker 12-16 5-5 35, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Small 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 1-1 0-2 2, Ellis 1-2 1-1 3, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 10-15 78.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run