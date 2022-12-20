Army 66, CCSU 55

Mann 0-4 0-0 0, Peterson 5-6 1-2 11, Roberts 3-4 1-2 8, C.Benson 4-7 2-4 13, Rucker 5-13 7-8 18, Small 2-4 1-2 6, Cross 2-4 0-0 6, Caldwell 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 12-18 66.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run