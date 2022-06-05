Arkansas hits 7 HRs, beats Oklahoma St. 20-12 in semifinals

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas scored eight runs — including a grand slam by Jalen Battles — in the eighth inning as the Razorbacks rallied to beat Oklahoma State 20-12 on Saturday night at the Stillwater Regional.

Arkansas (40-18) advances to Sunday’s title game against the winner of an elimination game between Oklahoma State (40-21) and Missouri State on Sunday morning. A loss by the Razorbacks would force a finale on Monday.