Arizona holds off Oregon State 70-61

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo and Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points each on Thursday night, and Arizona bounced back from two straight road losses for a 70-61 win over Oregon State.

Mathurin helped the Wildcats (14-6, 8-6 Pac-12) pull away for good with back-to-back baskets, a layup and a 3-pointer, that made it 63-54 with 3:26 left. Christian Koloko capped the run with a dunk and Arizona led by no less than eight in the final two minutes.