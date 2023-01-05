Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 71

Gueye 3-8 2-3 8, Jakimovski 1-7 0-0 2, Rodman 6-12 0-1 16, Bamba 4-10 1-1 9, Powell 3-6 2-2 10, Mullins 7-12 0-0 19, Houinsou 1-4 0-0 2, Darling 2-4 1-1 5, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-1 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-9 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run