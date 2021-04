Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer. Ketel Marte walks. Christian Walker singles to right field. Ketel Marte to second. David Peralta triples. Christian Walker scores. Ketel Marte scores. Asdrubal Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield to Eric Hosmer. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Padres 0.

Diamondbacks third. Josh Rojas walks. Ketel Marte singles to left field. Josh Rojas to second. Christian Walker strikes out on a foul tip. David Peralta reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Ketel Marte out at second. Josh Rojas scores. Throwing error by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Asdrubal Cabrera grounds out to first base to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 0.

Padres ninth. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow center field, Asdrubal Cabrera to Christian Walker. Ha-Seong Kim pinch-hitting for Keone Kela. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to third base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Christian Walker. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow infield, Asdrubal Cabrera to Christian Walker.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1.