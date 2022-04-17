Arizona-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets sixth. Francisco Lindor singles to shortstop. Pete Alonso reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Francisco Lindor out at second. Eduardo Escobar doubles to shallow right field, advances to 3rd. Pete Alonso scores. Throwing error by Pavin Smith. Dominic Smith walks. J.D. Davis pinch-hitting for Travis Jankowski. J.D. Davis singles to center field. Dominic Smith to third. Eduardo Escobar scores. James McCann out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Cooper Hummel. Dominic Smith scores. Luis Guillorme grounds out to shallow infield, Yonny Hernandez to Christian Walker.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 3, Diamondbacks 0.