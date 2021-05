Mets third. Joey Lucchesi walks. Jeff McNeil homers to center field. Joey Lucchesi scores. Francisco Lindor walks. Michael Conforto flies out to center field to Tim Locastro. Pete Alonso called out on strikes. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Mets 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks sixth. Josh Rojas singles to shallow center field. Christian Walker singles to shallow center field. Josh Rojas to third. David Peralta grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Villar to Pete Alonso. Christian Walker to second. Josh Rojas scores. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging. Eduardo Escobar called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 3, Diamondbacks 1.

Mets seventh. Jose Peraza pinch-hitting for Jeurys Familia. Jose Peraza walks. Jeff McNeil reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Peraza out at second. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Michael Conforto flies out to deep center field to Pavin Smith. Pete Alonso flies out to center field to Pavin Smith.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks eighth. David Peralta lines out to second base to Francisco Lindor. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to shallow right field. Eduardo Escobar called out on strikes. Nick Ahmed walks. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Stephen Vogt pinch-hitting for Chris Devenski. Stephen Vogt singles to shallow center field. Nick Ahmed to third. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Pavin Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Aaron Loup to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2.