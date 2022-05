Diamondbacks first. Cooper Hummel flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging. Jordan Luplow homers to center field. Christian Walker homers to center field. Josh Rojas singles to right center field. Geraldo Perdomo strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep right field. Mookie Betts to third. Trea Turner singles to left center field, tagged out at second, Cooper Hummel to Jake Hager. Freddie Freeman scores. Mookie Betts scores. Edwin Rios strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 2.

Dodgers second. Max Muncy walks. Cody Bellinger walks. Max Muncy to second. Austin Barnes pops out to Jose Herrera. Gavin Lux doubles to deep left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Max Muncy scores. Mookie Betts grounds out to third base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Trea Turner singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Freddie Freeman to third. Gavin Lux scores. Edwin Rios homers to center field. Trea Turner scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Chris Taylor flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.

6 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 2.

Dodgers sixth. Austin Barnes singles to shallow center field. Gavin Lux singles to shallow infield. Austin Barnes to second. Mookie Betts walks. Gavin Lux to second. Austin Barnes to third. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep left field. Mookie Betts to third. Gavin Lux scores. Austin Barnes scores. Trea Turner reaches on error. Mookie Betts scores. Throwing error by Geraldo Perdomo. Edwin Rios strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Edwin Uceta to Christian Walker. Hanser Alberto to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Max Muncy flies out to deep right center field to Alek Thomas.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 11, Diamondbacks 2.

Dodgers eighth. Mookie Betts reaches on error. Fielding error by Josh Rojas. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep right field. Mookie Betts scores. Hanser Alberto flies out to right field to Jordan Luplow. Edwin Rios lines out to first base to Christian Walker. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks ninth. Josh Rojas flies out to left field to Chris Taylor. Geraldo Perdomo singles to left field. Alek Thomas singles to right center field. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Jake Hager reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alek Thomas out at second. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Jose Herrera grounds out to third base, Edwin Rios to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 3.