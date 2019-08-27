Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 11 4 Totals 38 4 9 4 Dyson rf-lf 5 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 1 0 0 Marte cf-2b 4 0 1 0 Gennett ph 1 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 2 Slater rf 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 5 1 1 0 Vogt ph 1 1 0 0 Flores 2b 4 1 3 1 Posey c 5 0 0 1 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 1 López p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 1 2 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Avelino lf 2 0 1 1 Rojas lf 3 0 1 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Jones ph-rf 1 1 1 1 Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 3 0 Young p 2 0 0 0 Beede p 2 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Abad p 0 0 0 0 Locastro rf-lf 2 1 1 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Arizona 010 002 210 — 6 San Francisco 100 001 002 — 4

E_Ahmed (10), Escobar (6), Marte (3), Longoria (12). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Pillar (34). HR_Jones (15). SF_Longoria (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Young W,6-3 5 1-3 4 2 1 2 4 McFarland H,5 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 Andriese H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 2 López 2-3 1 2 0 0 1 Bradley S,8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Beede L,3-8 5 2-3 6 3 1 0 4 Abad 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gott 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 Anderson 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 0

WP_López, Beede, Gott.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:30. A_29,169 (41,915).