Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
|Los Angeles
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Locastro cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jones rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf-cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Negrón rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pederson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|210
|001
|—
|5
|Arizona
|000
|320
|01x
|—
|6
E_Turner (8). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 3. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3. 2B_Taylor (23), Gyorko (1), Pollock (11), Bellinger (30), Rojas (2), Ahmed (29). HR_Turner (26), Smith (13), Walker (24), Flores (7), Escobar (32). SF_Hernández (4). S_Ray (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw L,13-4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Báez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|Ray W,12-7
|5
|8
|4
|4
|3
|6
|López H,20
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley S,10-13
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Garcia (Jones). WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:11. A_50,180 (48,519).
