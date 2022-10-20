Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

NO_Shaheed 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 13:02. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:07. Key Play: Kamara 17 run. New Orleans 7, Arizona 0.

Ari_FG Blankenship 50, 10:54. Drive: 7 plays, 43 yards, 1:59. Key Play: Murray 31 pass to Moore. New Orleans 7, Arizona 3.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Blankenship 28, 13:15. Drive: 9 plays, 70 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: Hamilton 0 interception return to Arizona 20; Murray 17 run; Benjamin 45 run; Murray 11 run on 3rd-and-10. New Orleans 7, Arizona 6.

NO_Hill 3 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:46. Key Play: Dalton 64 pass to White on 3rd-and-2. New Orleans 14, Arizona 6.

Ari_K.Ingram 2 run (Benjamin run), 2:28. Drive: 14 plays, 76 yards, 8:01. Key Plays: Murray 24 pass to K.Ingram; Murray 18 pass to Hopkins; Murray 6 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-7; Murray 2 run on 4th-and-1. New Orleans 14, Arizona 14.

Ari_Wilson 38 interception return (kick failed), 1:50. Arizona 20, New Orleans 14.

Ari_I.Simmons 56 interception return (Ertz pass from Murray), :46. Arizona 28, New Orleans 14.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 25, 9:44. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 4:16. Key Plays: Hill 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Hill 41 pass to Olave. Arizona 28, New Orleans 17.

Ari_Dortch 5 pass from Murray (Blankenship kick), :32. Drive: 12 plays, 85 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Murray 15 pass to Ertz; Murray 17 pass to Hopkins; Murray 16 pass to Benjamin on 3rd-and-3; Murray 17 pass to Hopkins; K.Ingram 11 run. Arizona 35, New Orleans 17.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Johnson 17 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 11:12. Drive: 5 plays, 46 yards, 1:40. Key Play: Dalton 11 pass to Kamara. Arizona 35, New Orleans 24.

Ari_Benjamin 5 run (Blankenship kick), 6:22. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Dortch kick return to Arizona 36; Murray 14 pass to Hopkins; Benjamin 15 run on 3rd-and-8. Arizona 42, New Orleans 24.

NO_Johnson 1 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 3:15. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Dalton 16 pass to T.Smith; Dalton 13 pass to Olave; Dalton 11 pass to M.Ingram; Dalton 6 pass to T.Smith on 3rd-and-9; Dalton 12 pass to Callaway on 4th-and-3. Arizona 42, New Orleans 31.

NO_FG Lutz 45, :42. Drive: 10 plays, 53 yards, 1:58. Key Plays: Dalton 20 pass to T.Smith; Dalton 6 run on 3rd-and-5; Dalton 12 pass to Kamara; Dalton 8 pass to Kamara on 3rd-and-15. Arizona 42, New Orleans 34.

___

NO Ari FIRST DOWNS 25 21 Rushing 7 9 Passing 17 9 Penalty 1 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-13 3-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 494 326 Total Plays 71 60 Avg Gain 7.0 5.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 85 137 Rushes 22 29 Avg per rush 3.864 4.724 NET YARDS PASSING 409 189 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 2-15 Gross-Yds passing 409 204 Completed-Att. 32-49 20-29 Had Intercepted 3 0 Yards-Pass Play 8.347 6.097 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-3-3 8-8-7 PUNTS-Avg. 2-47.0 4-44.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 51 142 Punt Returns 2-28 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-23 2-48 Interceptions 0-0 3-94 PENALTIES-Yds 8-49 4-20 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:26 31:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-49, Dalton 4-21, Hill 3-9, Ingram 4-6. Arizona, Benjamin 12-92, Murray 7-30, Ingram 9-14, Dortch 1-1.

PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 30-47-3-361, Hill 2-2-0-48. Arizona, Murray 20-29-0-204.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Olave 7-106, Kamara 7-56, Smith 5-58, Johnson 5-33, Ingram 3-16, Callaway 2-20, White 1-64, Shaheed 1-53, Hill 1-3. Arizona, Hopkins 10-103, Benjamin 4-21, Ingram 2-23, Ertz 2-21, Moore 1-31, Dortch 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_New Orleans, Shaheed 2-28. Arizona, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New Orleans, Shaheed 1-23. Arizona, Dortch 2-48.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New Orleans, Harris 5-1-0, Jordan 4-2-1, Mathieu 4-1-0, Evans 4-0-0, Werner 3-3-0, Maye 3-2-0, D.Davis 3-1-1, Taylor 3-0-0, Davenport 2-4-0, Kpassagnon 2-1-0, Granderson 2-0-0, Roach 1-2-0, Onyemata 1-1-0, Roby 1-0-0, Tuttle 1-0-0, Street 0-2-0. Arizona, Collins 6-3-0, Hamilton 6-0-0, Murphy 5-0-0, Baker 4-1-0, I.Simmons 4-1-0, Niemann 3-1-0, Thompson 2-3-0, Allen 2-1-0, Wilson 2-1-0, Dimukeje 2-0-0, Fotu 1-1-0, Golden 1-1-0, Vallejo 1-1-0, Watt 1-1-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, Luketa 1-0-0, C.Thomas 1-0-0, Dogbe 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New Orleans, None. Arizona, I.Simmons 1-56, Wilson 1-38, Hamilton 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Alonzo Ramsey, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Saleem Choudhry.