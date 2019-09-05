https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Arizona-4-San-Diego-1-14415260.php
Arizona 4, San Diego 1
|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Garcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mejias-Brean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Naylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jankowski ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avila c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Myers ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Locastro rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|40x
|—
|4
E_Flores (5). DP_San Diego 0, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 9. HR_Myers (16), Marte (30).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Paddack
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Stammen L,7-7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Perdomo
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Gallen W,2-1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley S,12-15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Stammen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Gallen (Garcia), Stammen (Ahmed). WP_Gallen.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:55. A_18,096 (48,519).
