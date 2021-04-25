Arizona 4, Los Angeles 0

Arizona 1 1 2 — 4 Los Angeles 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, Arizona, Hayden 1 (Brassard, Pederson), 12:47. Second Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 4 (Kessel, Goligoski), 0:36. Third Period_3, Arizona, Chychrun 14 (Goligoski), 4:19 (pp). 4, Arizona, Kessel 17, 12:56. Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-16-12_40. Los Angeles 6-9-11_26. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 9-9-2 (26 shots-26 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 8-13-4 (40-36). A_1,497 (18,230). T_2:25. Referees_Jake Brenk, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Tony Sericolo. More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...