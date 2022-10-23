Skip to main content
Sports

Argentine Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 26 16 3 7 32 26 51
Racing Club 26 14 8 4 40 22 50
Huracan 26 12 11 3 33 18 47
Atletico Tucuman 27 12 10 5 32 22 46
River Plate 26 13 5 8 41 21 44
Tigre 26 11 10 5 40 28 43
San Lorenzo 27 10 13 4 33 23 43
Argentinos 27 12 6 9 33 24 42
Gimnasia 26 11 8 7 25 16 41
Defensa y Justicia 27 10 10 7 29 27 40
Newell's 26 11 6 9 25 21 39
Patronato Parana 26 10 7 9 28 25 37
Godoy Cruz 27 9 8 10 25 29 35
Independiente 26 9 7 10 29 29 34
CA Central Cordoba SE 26 10 4 12 33 34 34
Barracas Central 26 8 9 9 30 36 33
Estudiantes 27 9 6 12 28 40 33
Talleres 26 8 8 10 26 25 32
Sarmiento 27 8 8 11 27 32 32
Santa Fe 27 8 8 11 28 36 32
CA Platense 26 7 10 9 22 24 31
Rosario Central 26 7 10 9 23 27 31
Banfield 27 7 9 11 23 29 30
Colon 26 7 7 12 23 35 28
Arsenal 26 5 12 9 24 28 27
Velez Sarsfield 26 5 10 11 27 32 25
Lanus 26 5 5 16 21 39 20
Aldosivi 27 4 4 19 16 48 16

___

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aldosivi 1, Talleres 3

Newell's 2, Boca Juniors 0

Godoy Cruz 0, Patronato Parana 1

Independiente 1, Banfield 0

River Plate 1, Rosario Central 2

Monday, Oct. 17

Arsenal 1, Barracas Central 2

Gimnasia 0, Argentinos 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Estudiantes 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 1

Sarmiento 2, San Lorenzo 4

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Colon 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Lanus 0, Racing Club 1

Huracan 2, CA Platense 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Tigre 2

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Talleres 2, Santa Fe 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Santa Fe 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 4

San Lorenzo 3, Aldosivi 0

Estudiantes 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

Argentinos 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Sunday, Oct. 23

Banfield 0, Sarmiento 0

Talleres vs. Gimnasia, 1:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Patronato Parana vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24

Barracas Central vs. Newell's, 2:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

CA Platense vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.

