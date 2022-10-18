Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|25
|15
|3
|7
|30
|25
|48
|Racing Club
|25
|13
|8
|4
|39
|22
|47
|Atletico Tucuman
|26
|12
|10
|4
|31
|19
|46
|River Plate
|26
|13
|5
|8
|41
|21
|44
|Huracan
|25
|11
|11
|3
|31
|18
|44
|Gimnasia
|25
|11
|8
|6
|24
|14
|41
|Tigre
|25
|10
|10
|5
|38
|27
|40
|San Lorenzo
|26
|9
|13
|4
|30
|23
|40
|Argentinos
|26
|11
|6
|9
|31
|24
|39
|Newell's
|26
|11
|6
|9
|25
|21
|39
|Patronato Parana
|26
|10
|7
|9
|28
|25
|37
|Defensa y Justicia
|26
|9
|10
|7
|26
|26
|37
|Godoy Cruz
|26
|9
|8
|9
|25
|27
|35
|Independiente
|26
|9
|7
|10
|29
|29
|34
|Barracas Central
|26
|8
|9
|9
|30
|36
|33
|Talleres
|25
|8
|7
|10
|24
|23
|31
|CA Platense
|25
|7
|10
|8
|22
|22
|31
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|24
|9
|4
|11
|28
|31
|31
|Rosario Central
|26
|7
|10
|9
|23
|27
|31
|Sarmiento
|26
|8
|7
|11
|27
|32
|31
|Santa Fe
|25
|8
|7
|10
|25
|30
|31
|Estudiantes
|26
|8
|6
|12
|26
|40
|30
|Banfield
|26
|7
|8
|11
|23
|29
|29
|Colon
|26
|7
|7
|12
|23
|35
|28
|Arsenal
|26
|5
|12
|9
|24
|28
|27
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|5
|10
|10
|27
|30
|25
|Lanus
|25
|5
|5
|15
|21
|38
|20
|Aldosivi
|26
|4
|4
|18
|16
|45
|16
___