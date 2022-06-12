Skip to main content
Sports

Argentine Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Gimnasia 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Tigre 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Independiente 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Newell's 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Racing Club 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
CA Platense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Talleres 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Argentinos 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Huracan 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Sarmiento 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Colon 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Barracas Central 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Lanus 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Defensa y Justicia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Atletico Tucuman 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
River Plate 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
CA Central Cordoba SE 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Santa Fe 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Arsenal 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Banfield 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Patronato Parana 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Rosario Central 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Aldosivi 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

___

Saturday, June 4

Atletico Tucuman 1, Colon 1

San Lorenzo 1, Independiente 1

More for you

Banfield 1, Newell's 2

CA Platense 2, Godoy Cruz 1

Patronato Parana 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Racing Club 2, Huracan 0

Sunday, June 5

Talleres 2, Sarmiento 0

Santa Fe 1, Tigre 2

Estudiantes 1, Gimnasia 1

Boca Juniors 2, Arsenal 1

Defensa y Justicia 0, River Plate 0

Monday, June 6

Rosario Central 0, Lanus 0

Argentinos 2, Aldosivi 1

Thursday, June 9

Newell's 0, San Lorenzo 0

Friday, June 10

Gimnasia 2, Patronato Parana 0

Lanus 1, Defensa y Justicia 1

Aldosivi 0, Estudiantes 1

Huracan 2, Rosario Central 0

Independiente 1, Talleres 0

Saturday, June 11

Arsenal 0, Banfield 0

Tigre 1, Barracas Central 1

Sarmiento 1, Argentinos 0

River Plate 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Sunday, June 12

Colon 2, Santa Fe 2

Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 2:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

San Lorenzo vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.

Talleres vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Patronato Parana vs. Aldosivi, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 1 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Lanus, 3:30 p.m.

Colon vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Argentinos vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 6 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Arsenal vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Tigre vs. Banfield, 12 p.m.

Lanus vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman, 2:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. River Plate, 5 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 20

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 6 p.m.

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 8:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Aldosivi vs. CA Platense, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Written By