Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Jan. 23, 2022 Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 11:56 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night.
Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games.