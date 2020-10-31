Appalachian St. 31, Louisiana-Monroe 13
|Appalachian St.
|14
|7
|7
|3
|—
|31
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
APP_Peoples 1 run (Staton kick), 5:12.
APP_Mar.Williams 48 run (Staton kick), 3:11.
ULM_Carter 2 run (Hughes kick), 9:30.
APP_C.Wells 37 pass from Z.Thomas (Staton kick), 5:24.
APP_Mal.Williams 35 pass from Z.Thomas (Staton kick), 12:46.
APP_FG Staton 38, 13:13.
ULM_M.Jackson 15 pass from Suits, :00.
|APP
|ULM
|First downs
|26
|16
|Rushes-yards
|52-328
|21-68
|Passing
|152
|154
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-18-1
|22-41-3
|Return Yards
|38
|62
|Punts-Avg.
|1-44.0
|5-49.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-45
|3-40
|Time of Possession
|34:47
|25:13
RUSHING_Appalachian St., Z.Thomas 11-109, Mar.Williams 13-103, Peoples 9-52, D.Harrington 11-44, Noel 5-15, M.Tucker 1-7, Castle 2-(minus 2). Louisiana-Monroe, Phillips 11-41, Jo.Johnson 2-22, Carter 1-2, Suits 6-2, Roach 1-1.
PASSING_Appalachian St., Z.Thomas 13-18-1-152. Louisiana-Monroe, Pederson 0-1-0-0, Hunt 3-9-2-20, Suits 19-30-1-134, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Mal.Williams 6-60, T.Hennigan 2-26, D.Harrington 2-15, C.Wells 1-37, Evans 1-8, Davis 1-6. Louisiana-Monroe, M.Jackson 3-31, Carroll 3-20, Phillips 3-5, Pederson 2-32, Frett 2-20, Bloomfield 2-18, Carter 2-9, Whitfield 2-6, Roach 2-6, Lamm 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Staton 43.