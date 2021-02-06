Antetokounmpo scores 24 as Bucks bury Cavaliers 124-99 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 11:18 p.m.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) knock the ball loose from Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Taurean Prince (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) as Okoro drives to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. Bucks' Jaylen Adams (6), left, defends. Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP
CLEVELAND (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 20 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in two days, 124-99 on Saturday night.
Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bryn Forbes had 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting from 3-point territory for the Bucks, who broke the game open with a 42-18 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and won their fourth in a row.