Antetokounmpo's 41 points lift Bucks past Hornets 93-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 93-85 on Sunday for their sixth straight win.

Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who've won 20 of their last 22 games and improved to a league-best 52-8 on the season.

Antetokounmpo scored in almost every way imaginable — on pick-and-rolls, fast-break dunks, fadeaway jumpers and from the foul line.

The Bucks led by two entering the fourth quarter after turning the ball over 15 times in the first three quarters. Charlotte hung tough until the final two minutes, when Antetokounmpo took over.

The 6-foot-11 forward hit a turnaround baseline jumper over Miles Bridges and then grabbed an offensive rebound on the next possession and was fouled, converting both free throws to push the lead to seven. Then he scored on a driving layup with 1:09 left, sending the majority of the crowd streaming to the exits.

Antetokounmpo's 20 rebounds were one shy of his career high. The Bucks outrebounded the Hornets 61-47.

Devonte Graham had 17 points and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hornets, who were coming off a victory at defending champion Toronto on Thursday night.

The Hornets haven't drawn many fans this year, but they showed up in droves to watch the MVP front-runner — and he put on quite a show.

With six minutes left and the Bucks leading by one, Antetokounmpo drove down the middle of the lane, did a spin move to shake Bismack Biyombo and dunked in between two defenders, drawing a foul for a three-point play.

Antetokounmpo and Graham were involved in a mid-court collision with nine minutes left in the game after Graham attempted to take a charge. Antetokounmpo took a few seconds to get up and stayed in the game. Graham headed to the bench to get looked at by trainers and later returned.

TIP-INS

Marvin Williams, who was released by the Hornets last month and signed with Milwaukee, received a warm ovation when he checked into the game in the first quarter. ... Wesley Matthews received a technical foul in the fourth quarter after arguing a call. ... Hip-hop artist Da Baby attended the game. ... Graham and Terry Rozier were a combined 3 of 11 from 3-point range. The Hornets were 8 of 35 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Miami on Monday night.

Hornets: Host the Spurs Tuesday night, the second of four straight games at home.

