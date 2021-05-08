Angels snap 5-game skid, blast Dodgers 9-2 in Freeway Series GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 12:53 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher drove in three runs on three hits, Shohei Ohtani had two RBI doubles and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their five-game losing streak with a 9-2 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
Justin Upton and Taylor Ward homered in the Angels' four-run second inning, and Mike Trout had a late RBI triple as the Halos opened the Freeway Series with only their fifth win in 16 games.