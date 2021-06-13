Angels roll to 10-3 win, send D-backs to 10th straight loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the first, Patrick Sandoval pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels won their sixth straight game by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Sunday.

The Angels moved above .500 for the first time since May 1 at 33-32. The Diamondbacks have lost 10 straight games and 33 of 38, falling to a big-league worst 20-46 this season.

Stassi crushed his two-run shot on a full count, with the ball traveling 440 feet as it easily cleared the left-center field fence. The Angels added four more runs in the second for a 6-0 lead, which chased Jon Duplantier (0-3).

Duplantier lasted just 1 1/3 innings and gave up six runs. His ERA jumped to 13.15 this season.

Sandoval (1-2) gained his first win this year, easing through his first six innings without much trouble. He walked his first two batters and the Angels went to the bullpen. The 24-year-old has helped stabilize the Angels' rotation with five solid outings since moving into a starter's role.

The left-handed Sandoval gave up two earned runs, struck out four and walked two. Angels leadoff hitter Justin Upton had three hits and scored two runs. Jared Walsh added a two-run homer — his 14th of the season — in the eighth.

Sandoval helped himself at the plate in the second inning, getting his first big league hit when he faked a bunt, pulled the bat back and then slapped a bouncing single over the a charging defense.

The 30-year-old Stassi continued his breakout season. This is the ninth straight year he's been in the big leagues, but he's only once had more than 100 at-bats in a season.

These days, he's a key contributor in the middle of the Angels' order, batting .339 with five homers. It's a big reason Los Angeles has been able to rise in the standings without star Mike Trout, who has missed multiple weeks with a strained right calf.

Arizona is on its second double-digit losing streak this season after a 13-game skid from May 17-29.

SERPIENTES

The Diamondbacks might not be playing good baseball these days, but they did unveil some slick new jerseys on Sunday.

The sand-colored jerseys say “Serpientes” — which is the Spanish translation for snakes — with the capital “S” doubling as a snake that winds across the uniform. The Diamondbacks will debut the jerseys on Friday against the Dodgers.

The jerseys are part of the Nike MLB City Connect Series.

In recent years, the Diamondbacks have put a heavy emphasis on Arizona's Hispanic culture. According to the most recent U.S. Census, 42% of the state identifies as Hispanic.

"We are proud to be among the first teams to launch our City Connect uniforms that pay homage to so much of what makes life in Arizona unique,” said D-backs President Derrick Hall. “This concept is about bringing our community together, with respect for the past and an eye toward the future.”

UP NEXT

The Angels continue their road trip on Monday at Oakland. They'll send RHP Dylan Bundy (1-6, 6.16 ERA) to the mound to face Oakland's LHP Sean Manaea (5-2, 3.09).

The Diamondbacks will try to end their 19-game road losing streak when they travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Monday. They'll send RHP Matt Peacock (2-3, 5.24) to the mound to face San Francisco LHP Alex Wood (5-3, 3.79).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports