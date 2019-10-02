Andy Murray, Bianca Andreescu win at China Open

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return shot against his compatriot Cameron Norrie during their second round of the men's singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. less Andy Murray of Britain hits a return shot against his compatriot Cameron Norrie during their second round of the men's singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Andy Murray, Bianca Andreescu win at China Open 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — Andy Murray won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January while U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu won her 15th in a row at the China Open on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Murray beat British countryman Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-1 to make the singles quarterfinals at a tournament for the first time in 12 months.

Murray will face either top-seeded Dominic Thiem or Chinese wild-card entry Zhang Zhizhen on Friday.

The No. 6-ranked Andreescu beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 7-6 (5) in a second-round match. It was a rematch of a U.S. Open quarterfinal, which Andreescu won en route to her first career Grand Slam title last month.

Andreescu, a 19-year-old Canadian, will face Jennifer Brady in the next round. Brady earlier beat fellow American Madison Keys 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports