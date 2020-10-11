Andy Deyulo leads way in Tuesday bowling

Andy Deyulo had the high three-game series of 633, the high single with handicap of 268, and the series with handicap of 738 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 6.

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) has a 2-point lead over Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston).

Manny Cabral rolled the high scratch single game of 241.

Ray Boratko continues as the high individual match point leader with 24 points.

Manny Cabral has the high individual average at 200.67.

Angelo Cordone is second at 200.27 and Bob Beck is third at 198.80.