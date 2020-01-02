Andrews scores 16 to lift FIU past UTEP 69-67

MIAMI (AP) — Devon Andrews posted 16 points and Osasumwen Osaghae set a program record for blocked shots as Florida International beat UTEP 69-67 on Thursday in the first Conference USA matchup of the season for both teams.

Osaghae entered needing two blocks to tie the FIU record held by Adrian Diaz (192) and he finished with 12 points and four blocked shots. FIU (10-4) came into the game ranked first nationally in blocked shots (99) and blocked shots per contest at 7.6.

Daryl Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Miners (9-5). Bryson Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Deon Stroud had 10 points.

FIU faces UTSA at home on Saturday. UTEP plays Florida Atlantic on the road on Saturday.

