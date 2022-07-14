Anderson's two-run triple in 11th lifts Marlins past Pirates July 14, 2022 Updated: July 14, 2022 5:17 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
Anderson originally was hit by a pitch from reliever Wil Crowe (3-6) but the Pirates successfully challenged, saying it hit hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl Garcíia.