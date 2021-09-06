Analysis: Cantlay tough on the course, even tougher off it DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Sep. 6, 2021
1 of6 Patrick Cantlay poses with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Patrick Cantlay hits from the fairway on the 14th hole during the final round of play in the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. Cantlay won the event and the FedEx Cup. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Patrick Cantlay tips his cap to the crowd after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Patrick Cantlay kisses the trophy after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Patrick Cantlay gets a kiss from his girlfriend Nikki Guidish after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Patrick Cantlay poses with the trophies after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay made a name for himself — not just a nickname — in a span of two weeks that will be remembered as much for his sheer grit as the $15 million he earned from winning the FedEx Cup.
Four times at the BMW Championship, he stood over a putt from 6 feet or longer knowing that he would lose if he missed. Cantlay made them all to eventually win in a six-hole playoff over Bryson DeChambeau.