Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Maxime Comtois 50 13 15 28 1 33 1 0 3 84 .155 F 67 Rickard Rakell 47 8 18 26 -12 12 0 0 1 135 .059 D 4 Cam Fowler 51 5 15 20 -12 18 0 0 1 73 .068 F 14 Adam Henrique 44 11 8 19 -9 11 1 0 2 75 .147 F 61 Troy Terry 43 7 10 17 -5 14 0 0 0 61 .115 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 44 4 12 16 -14 39 3 0 1 65 .062 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 47 8 8 16 -17 18 2 1 0 91 .088 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 51 2 13 15 -7 26 1 0 0 88 .023 F 38 Derek Grant 43 5 8 13 -4 23 0 1 1 61 .082 F 23 Sam Steel 39 6 6 12 -6 8 0 0 0 40 .150 F 43 Danton Heinen 38 6 5 11 -9 0 1 0 1 68 .088 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 45 4 5 9 -6 53 0 0 1 56 .071 F 49 Max Jones 41 5 4 9 -11 32 2 0 1 67 .075 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 36 6 3 9 -8 14 0 0 0 48 .125 F 46 Trevor Zegras 19 1 7 8 2 8 0 0 0 37 .027 F 92 Alexander Volkov 14 4 3 7 -1 2 0 0 0 14 .286 D 34 Jamie Drysdale 20 3 3 6 -10 6 0 0 0 23 .130 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 D 42 Josh Manson 21 1 5 6 -4 26 0 0 1 17 .059 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 39 Sam Carrick 8 2 3 5 3 28 0 0 0 14 .143 D 55 Ben Hutton 34 1 4 5 -13 11 0 0 0 51 .020 F 21 David Backes 14 3 1 4 -4 4 0 0 1 28 .107 D 32 Jacob Larsson 41 0 4 4 -15 12 0 0 0 36 .000 D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 2 3 -2 4 0 0 0 12 .083 D 51 Haydn Fleury 8 1 1 2 -4 2 0 0 0 6 .167 F 26 Andrew Agozzino 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 58 Jani Hakanpaa 42 0 1 1 0 31 0 0 0 41 .000 D 86 Simon Benoit 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 5 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 13 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 16 .000 TEAM TOTALS 51 109 176 285 -171 465 11 2 14 1365 .080 OPPONENT TOTALS 51 162 265 427 160 387 30 5 34 1568 .103 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 33 1911 2.98 9 18 6 3 95 975 0.903 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 14 749 3.6 3 8 1 0 45 382 0.882 0 0 0 41 Anthony Stolarz 7 399 2.26 3 3 0 1 15 204 0.926 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 51 3092 3.04 15 29 7 4 155 1561 .897 109 176 465 OPPONENT TOTALS 51 3092 2.04 36 10 5 3 104 1360 .920 162 265 387 More for youSportsUConn men's basketball sports performance director departsBy Dan BrechlinSportsRugby returns to Connecticut high schools with modified...By Scott Ericson