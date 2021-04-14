Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Maxime Comtois 42 12 13 25 3 22 1 0 3 65 .185 F 67 Rickard Rakell 39 8 15 23 -8 8 0 0 1 116 .069 F 14 Adam Henrique 39 11 7 18 -8 11 1 0 2 68 .162 D 4 Cam Fowler 43 3 13 16 -9 14 0 0 0 61 .049 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 37 3 12 15 -8 39 3 0 1 56 .054 F 61 Troy Terry 35 7 8 15 1 10 0 0 0 49 .143 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 43 2 12 14 -6 20 1 0 0 70 .029 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 43 7 7 14 -16 18 1 1 0 82 .085 F 38 Derek Grant 35 4 7 11 1 21 0 1 0 48 .083 F 23 Sam Steel 31 4 6 10 -2 6 0 0 0 30 .133 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 37 4 5 9 -2 47 0 0 1 45 .089 F 43 Danton Heinen 31 5 4 9 -6 0 1 0 1 58 .086 F 49 Max Jones 33 5 4 9 -7 26 2 0 1 54 .093 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 33 6 3 9 -7 14 0 0 0 47 .128 F 46 Trevor Zegras 17 1 6 7 2 8 0 0 0 33 .030 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 D 34 Jamie Drysdale 12 2 3 5 -1 6 0 0 0 14 .143 D 0 Ben Hutton 34 1 4 5 -13 11 0 0 0 51 .020 F 21 David Backes 13 3 1 4 -2 2 0 0 1 28 .107 F 39 Sam Carrick 5 1 3 4 2 24 0 0 0 8 .125 D 32 Jacob Larsson 36 0 4 4 -14 12 0 0 0 33 .000 D 42 Josh Manson 17 1 3 4 1 16 0 0 1 14 .071 D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 2 3 -2 4 0 0 0 12 .083 F 92 Alexander Volkov 6 3 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 9 .333 F 26 Andrew Agozzino 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 0 Jani Hakanpaa 42 0 1 1 0 31 0 0 0 41 .000 F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 5 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 8 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 10 .000 TEAM TOTALS 43 96 155 251 -103 398 10 2 12 1160 .083 OPPONENT TOTALS 43 135 219 354 95 322 28 4 28 1327 .102 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 28 1613 2.9 8 14 6 3 78 810 0.904 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 14 749 3.6 3 8 1 0 45 382 0.882 0 0 0 41 Anthony Stolarz 4 220 2.17 2 1 0 1 8 131 0.939 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 43 2612 3.05 13 23 7 4 131 1323 .898 96 155 398 OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2612 2.12 30 8 5 2 91 1155 .917 135 219 322 More for youSportsWNBA, Connecticut Sun release 2021 regular-season scheduleBy Maggie VanoniSportsSupport and well-wishes flood social media after UConn's...By Maggie Vanoni