Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 67 Rickard Rakell 34 6 15 21 -8 8 0 0 1 105 .057 F 53 Maxime Comtois 33 10 10 20 2 16 0 0 1 55 .182 F 14 Adam Henrique 30 9 6 15 -8 4 1 0 2 55 .164 D 4 Cam Fowler 34 2 11 13 -7 12 0 0 0 52 .038 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 32 3 10 13 -7 32 3 0 1 50 .060 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 34 2 11 13 -6 20 1 0 0 58 .034 F 61 Troy Terry 27 6 6 12 2 8 0 0 0 40 .150 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 34 6 5 11 -17 14 1 1 0 65 .092 F 23 Sam Steel 29 3 6 9 -4 6 0 0 0 25 .120 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 27 5 3 8 -8 14 0 0 0 40 .125 F 43 Danton Heinen 23 4 3 7 -2 0 1 0 1 40 .100 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 30 3 3 6 -6 21 0 0 1 37 .081 F 38 Derek Grant 27 2 4 6 -2 15 0 1 0 36 .056 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 49 Max Jones 24 4 1 5 -9 18 2 0 0 40 .100 F 46 Trevor Zegras 14 1 4 5 1 4 0 0 0 25 .040 D 7 Ben Hutton 27 1 2 3 -13 6 0 0 0 41 .024 D 32 Jacob Larsson 33 0 3 3 -17 10 0 0 0 29 .000 D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 2 3 -2 4 0 0 0 12 .083 F 21 David Backes 10 2 0 2 -3 2 0 0 1 24 .083 D 34 Jamie Drysdale 4 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 9 .111 D 28 Jani Hakanpaa 34 0 1 1 -2 22 0 0 0 33 .000 D 42 Josh Manson 8 0 1 1 -1 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 0 Andrew Agozzino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 5 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 TEAM TOTALS 34 73 118 191 -121 268 9 2 8 940 .078 OPPONENT TOTALS 34 113 180 293 116 232 24 4 23 990 .114 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 23 1312 3.11 6 12 5 3 68 639 0.894 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 13 689 3.48 3 7 1 0 40 334 0.88 0 0 0 41 Anthony Stolarz 1 40 3.0 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 34 2068 3.24 9 19 6 3 110 987 .886 73 118 268 OPPONENT TOTALS 34 2068 2.09 25 5 4 1 71 938 .922 113 180 232 More for youSportsUConn's Bueckers, Iowa's Clark helping to elevate women's...By Doug BonjourSportsNika Muhl's status still unknown for UConnBy Doug Bonjour