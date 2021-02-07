Skip to main content
Sports

Anaheim 2, San Jose 1

San Jose 1 0 0 0 1
Anaheim 0 1 0 1 2

Anaheim won shootout 2-1

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 5 (Ferraro, Kane), 0:11.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1 (Lindholm, Shattenkirk), 5:42.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Terry G, Comtois G, Shattenkirk NG), San Jose 1 (Donato G, Couture NG, Labanc NG).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 10-12-5-0_27. Anaheim 12-9-10-2_33.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Dubnyk 0-3-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Anaheim, Miller 1-1-0 (27-26).

A_0 (17,174). T_2:36.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

