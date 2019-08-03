An shoots 66 for 1-stroke lead at Wyndham Championship

Byeong Hun An watches his tee shot on the fourth hole hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Saturday, August 3, 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Byeong Hun An shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday for a one-stroke lead after three rounds at the Wyndham Championship.

An was at 17-under 193 entering the final round of the PGA Tour's final event before the playoffs.

Former Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett were tied for second, with Simpson shooting a 65 and Garnett a 66. Ryan Armour was 15 under following a 65.

An has held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, and has yet to play a hole worse than par. The 27-year-old South Korean with three international victories has put himself in position to claim his first win on tour.

