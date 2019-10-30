Amy Smith helps ECSU field hockey team

Amy Smith from Trumbull is a four-year member of the Eastern Connecticut State University’s women’s field hockey team.

Smith, who majors in mathematics, plays on defense for head coach Christine Hutchison’s Warriors.

A three-year letter winner, Smith has earned spots on the NFHCA National Academic squad, the Little East Conference Academic honor roll and was an E-Club Outstanding Scholar Athlete Award winner.

Smith was a standout in Eastern’s 3-1 victory over Westfield State University on Oct. 25. ECSU needs to defeat Fitchburg State on Saturday to stay in the running for an LEC postseason berth.