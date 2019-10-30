https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Amy-Smith-helps-ECSU-field-hockey-team-14574199.php
Amy Smith helps ECSU field hockey team
Photo: Contributed Photo / Eastern Athletics
Amy Smith from Trumbull is a four-year member of the Eastern Connecticut State University’s women’s field hockey team.
Smith, who majors in mathematics, plays on defense for head coach Christine Hutchison’s Warriors.
A three-year letter winner, Smith has earned spots on the NFHCA National Academic squad, the Little East Conference Academic honor roll and was an E-Club Outstanding Scholar Athlete Award winner.
Smith was a standout in Eastern’s 3-1 victory over Westfield State University on Oct. 25. ECSU needs to defeat Fitchburg State on Saturday to stay in the running for an LEC postseason berth.
View Comments