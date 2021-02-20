Jordan Morris hurt for Swansea, leaves on stretcher The Associated Press Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 6:18 p.m.
Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes, left, and Swansea City's Matt Grimes during the Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes and Swansea City's Kyle Naughton, top, battle for the ball during the Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Swansea City's Jordan Morris is stretchered off the field after getting hurt during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Huddersfield, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Swansea City's Jordan Morris is stretchered off the field after getting hurt during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Huddersfield, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
American forward Jordan Morris left the field on a stretcher with what could be a significant leg injury suffered during Swansea's 4-2 loss to Huddersfield on Saturday in England's League Championship.
The 26-year-old, on loan from Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders, entered at the start of the second half and was taken off about 20 minutes later.
Written By
The Associated Press