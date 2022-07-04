Skip to main content
American League Team Statistics

Through July 4

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Boston 2734 374 712 184 6 74 359 .260
Toronto 2721 380 703 161 4 104 369 .258
Chicago White Sox 2685 328 682 136 6 61 309 .254
Minnesota 2751 364 691 143 9 96 351 .251
Cleveland 2577 331 629 139 16 60 313 .244
Houston 2584 343 621 127 7 113 335 .240
Kansas City 2595 296 620 123 18 63 282 .239
Texas 2612 336 622 98 7 100 316 .238
Tampa Bay 2653 325 632 129 11 76 308 .238
N.Y. Yankees 2633 403 626 104 4 133 381 .238
L.A. Angels 2690 331 627 115 13 99 320 .233
Seattle 2695 319 627 129 10 84 305 .233
Detroit 2512 231 572 102 15 46 222 .228
Baltimore 2697 322 615 142 11 83 306 .228
Oakland 2648 255 561 127 7 56 236 .212

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Houston 51 27 690.2 531 224 686 2.89
N.Y. Yankees 58 22 719.1 561 209 730 2.90
Tampa Bay 43 36 704.1 594 207 682 3.31
Boston 44 35 706.1 619 236 677 3.62
Minnesota 45 37 726.1 640 238 660 3.67
Seattle 39 42 715.2 634 230 681 3.70
Texas 37 40 683.2 612 263 627 3.90
Cleveland 40 36 677.0 608 231 627 3.94
L.A. Angels 37 44 717.0 639 252 669 3.94
Baltimore 36 44 703.2 692 225 570 3.99
Chicago White Sox 38 39 692.0 641 287 726 4.06
Toronto 44 36 712.0 694 217 669 4.10
Detroit 30 47 673.0 611 239 594 4.11
Oakland 26 55 706.1 679 269 611 4.38
Kansas City 29 48 677.1 693 301 562 4.90
