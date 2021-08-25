American League Team Statistics

Through August 25 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 4329 677 1159 238 10 164 650 .268 Toronto 4173 626 1098 214 10 187 600 .263 Boston 4273 637 1106 264 17 164 603 .259 Chicago White Sox 4182 623 1055 206 20 148 591 .252 L.A. Angels 4291 579 1075 223 16 154 550 .251 Kansas City 4152 515 1014 180 23 125 485 .244 Minnesota 4209 577 1026 208 15 177 542 .244 Detroit 4192 554 1008 176 29 142 534 .240 Tampa Bay 4287 667 1024 226 23 169 631 .239 Baltimore 4150 494 988 211 11 148 473 .238 N.Y. Yankees 4133 547 981 172 10 159 509 .237 Cleveland 4051 539 951 188 20 154 515 .235 Oakland 4210 565 991 214 15 157 530 .235 Texas 4155 476 939 165 17 134 453 .226 Seattle 4161 533 926 173 8 159 513 .223 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 74 52 1123.0 943 412 1146 3.61 N.Y. Yankees 74 52 1115.0 933 371 1190 3.61 Tampa Bay 78 48 1134.1 981 348 1185 3.67 Chicago White Sox 73 54 1101.1 926 387 1258 3.67 Oakland 70 57 1126.2 1024 344 1052 3.70 Toronto 65 59 1072.1 974 375 1106 3.89 Boston 72 55 1106.1 1113 427 1187 4.29 Seattle 69 58 1121.1 1059 380 1035 4.36 Cleveland 61 62 1072.1 966 419 1098 4.42 Detroit 61 66 1107.0 1078 436 996 4.46 Texas 44 81 1101.1 1086 393 969 4.67 L.A. Angels 63 64 1111.2 1061 463 1173 4.72 Kansas City 56 69 1088.0 1053 472 1069 4.74 Minnesota 54 71 1094.0 1083 377 1020 5.00 Baltimore 38 86 1070.1 1168 443 998 5.86