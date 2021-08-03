American League Team Statistics

Through August 3 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 3626 580 968 196 6 140 556 .267 Toronto 3490 530 922 176 8 160 507 .264 Boston 3611 530 925 226 13 135 497 .256 L.A. Angels 3583 491 906 193 11 138 469 .253 Chicago White Sox 3452 523 865 180 19 115 493 .251 Minnesota 3559 490 870 175 12 153 455 .244 Kansas City 3440 428 833 150 20 108 405 .242 Detroit 3546 477 856 143 24 123 461 .241 Baltimore 3503 439 830 177 10 123 422 .237 Tampa Bay 3623 533 846 182 17 137 506 .234 N.Y. Yankees 3434 426 800 134 7 129 393 .233 Oakland 3535 469 825 176 13 131 437 .233 Cleveland 3362 446 773 150 15 131 427 .230 Texas 3494 409 787 131 16 118 390 .225 Seattle 3482 456 772 145 6 134 438 .222 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Tampa Bay 64 43 964.0 811 299 1015 3.56 Chicago White Sox 62 44 913.1 780 312 1040 3.64 Oakland 60 47 947.2 862 285 900 3.66 Houston 64 42 943.0 792 356 964 3.73 N.Y. Yankees 56 49 926.2 779 311 997 3.80 Toronto 54 49 891.2 799 316 936 3.92 Boston 63 44 939.1 932 361 989 4.20 Cleveland 52 51 893.1 809 359 945 4.47 Seattle 57 50 939.2 890 332 879 4.51 Detroit 51 57 936.0 891 376 847 4.59 Texas 39 67 930.0 917 330 834 4.67 L.A. Angels 52 54 931.2 876 405 996 4.76 Kansas City 45 59 900.0 887 397 886 4.95 Minnesota 44 62 924.0 925 313 867 4.99 Baltimore 38 67 908.1 952 370 860 5.39