American League Team Statistics

Through June 22 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 2494 409 691 145 6 95 389 .277 Toronto 2385 351 624 110 6 107 332 .262 Boston 2446 362 631 156 9 91 339 .258 L.A. Angels 2422 357 623 128 8 97 338 .257 Chicago White Sox 2340 349 586 116 13 69 321 .250 Minnesota 2439 330 598 122 8 104 308 .245 Kansas City 2308 296 563 100 15 69 280 .244 Baltimore 2388 293 564 118 8 84 283 .236 Oakland 2403 332 565 122 11 94 311 .235 N.Y. Yankees 2337 281 543 87 4 90 258 .232 Tampa Bay 2490 353 570 127 7 87 337 .229 Detroit 2379 279 545 90 16 77 269 .229 Texas 2400 286 549 86 10 79 272 .229 Cleveland 2279 305 518 100 11 84 288 .227 Seattle 2382 300 515 118 5 85 291 .216 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 43 29 618.2 518 207 716 3.33 Tampa Bay 43 30 663.0 544 198 692 3.38 N.Y. Yankees 38 33 632.2 528 195 667 3.56 Houston 44 28 645.2 517 233 644 3.61 Oakland 44 30 653.2 621 197 612 3.92 Cleveland 40 30 611.2 526 256 683 4.11 Toronto 35 35 606.2 553 225 637 4.12 Boston 43 29 632.1 639 253 677 4.24 Seattle 38 36 647.2 597 236 597 4.46 Detroit 30 42 627.0 605 260 585 4.58 Texas 26 46 636.2 653 225 584 4.59 Kansas City 32 38 607.0 589 263 623 4.67 L.A. Angels 36 36 630.2 599 282 692 4.85 Minnesota 31 41 631.1 636 218 592 4.86 Baltimore 23 49 619.0 638 237 625 5.28