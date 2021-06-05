Skip to main content
Sports

American League Team Statistics

Through June 5

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Houston 1964 305 524 109 5 66 287 .267
Toronto 1862 273 481 83 6 82 258 .258
Boston 1926 281 494 127 4 71 261 .256
Chicago White Sox 1841 285 470 86 11 60 264 .255
L.A. Angels 1887 252 461 85 8 70 238 .244
Kansas City 1797 248 437 76 12 55 235 .243
Minnesota 1913 263 461 101 6 80 246 .241
Baltimore 1879 218 437 98 8 60 210 .233
Oakland 1914 258 442 100 8 75 240 .231
Tampa Bay 2013 292 462 106 6 71 277 .230
Texas 1958 237 449 68 8 67 224 .229
N.Y. Yankees 1885 215 429 65 2 68 195 .228
Detroit 1865 213 423 67 13 56 208 .227
Cleveland 1770 216 386 79 9 63 205 .218
Seattle 1869 222 388 95 3 66 216 .208

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 31 27 516.1 402 161 568 3.28
Chicago White Sox 35 22 485.1 407 164 554 3.30
Tampa Bay 36 23 536.2 440 163 550 3.40
Houston 32 25 512.2 420 192 513 3.76
Boston 34 23 498.1 469 193 537 3.85
Cleveland 30 25 479.2 396 208 528 3.92
Oakland 34 25 522.2 506 161 490 3.99
Toronto 29 26 476.1 434 175 498 4.02
Kansas City 29 26 477.2 446 219 497 4.37
Detroit 23 34 492.0 457 203 469 4.41
Seattle 29 30 512.2 465 193 465 4.44
Texas 23 36 519.2 531 180 479 4.54
Baltimore 20 37 491.0 490 186 497 4.84
Minnesota 22 35 494.1 485 179 467 4.84
L.A. Angels 26 31 496.2 478 227 557 4.95
