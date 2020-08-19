https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15494402.php
American League Team Statistics
Recommended Video:
Through August 18
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Baltimore
|792
|121
|207
|50
|2
|35
|119
|.261
|N.Y. Yankees
|726
|128
|188
|34
|1
|42
|122
|.259
|Chicago White Sox
|813
|113
|209
|35
|2
|38
|106
|.257
|Boston
|826
|104
|208
|47
|4
|27
|98
|.252
|Kansas City
|765
|93
|191
|45
|2
|28
|90
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|789
|127
|196
|49
|8
|29
|117
|.248
|Toronto
|694
|89
|168
|26
|1
|36
|86
|.242
|Detroit
|692
|99
|162
|33
|5
|29
|93
|.234
|Minnesota
|774
|116
|181
|24
|0
|37
|114
|.234
|Houston
|797
|113
|186
|42
|4
|25
|110
|.233
|L.A. Angels
|810
|113
|185
|34
|2
|41
|111
|.228
|Oakland
|793
|122
|178
|29
|7
|36
|116
|.224
|Seattle
|824
|96
|180
|35
|3
|24
|91
|.218
|Texas
|707
|85
|153
|35
|4
|17
|77
|.216
|Cleveland
|734
|89
|148
|26
|2
|21
|84
|.202
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|14
|9
|205.0
|151
|57
|244
|2.68
|Minnesota
|16
|8
|209.1
|165
|66
|208
|3.22
|Houston
|13
|10
|216.1
|175
|101
|206
|3.41
|Oakland
|16
|8
|218.1
|200
|73
|202
|3.83
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|195.0
|180
|80
|196
|4.02
|Toronto
|9
|11
|179.0
|145
|89
|186
|4.02
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|7
|190.2
|163
|68
|192
|4.06
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|11
|210.0
|199
|78
|204
|4.16
|Tampa Bay
|15
|9
|208.2
|213
|72
|224
|4.23
|Baltimore
|12
|11
|204.0
|190
|71
|191
|4.76
|Texas
|10
|12
|192.1
|168
|95
|187
|4.87
|L.A. Angels
|8
|16
|214.1
|203
|92
|208
|4.95
|Seattle
|7
|18
|215.1
|198
|103
|203
|5.73
|Detroit
|9
|12
|184.0
|189
|70
|151
|5.87
|Boston
|6
|18
|208.0
|244
|100
|201
|6.36
View Comments