Through August 13

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Baltimore 568 85 148 39 1 25 83 .261
Chicago White Sox 668 85 172 30 2 25 78 .257
Kansas City 652 84 166 41 2 23 81 .255
N.Y. Yankees 562 94 143 25 1 31 88 .254
Boston 615 77 153 30 1 23 72 .249
Minnesota 627 98 151 17 0 32 96 .241
Houston 638 93 152 36 3 21 90 .238
Detroit 523 82 123 24 3 26 78 .235
Tampa Bay 611 90 143 40 6 18 84 .234
Toronto 519 55 121 22 1 23 54 .233
Seattle 669 82 151 31 3 19 78 .226
L.A. Angels 642 92 144 26 2 34 90 .224
Texas 545 62 119 25 4 12 57 .218
Oakland 616 88 133 20 4 26 84 .216
Cleveland 591 62 115 17 1 13 57 .195

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Cleveland 10 9 168.0 118 48 202 2.57
Oakland 13 6 174.0 150 53 163 3.31
Minnesota 12 7 165.1 136 54 157 3.48
Tampa Bay 11 8 165.2 166 58 182 3.75
Kansas City 8 11 166.0 155 68 164 4.01
Toronto 6 9 134.0 103 68 138 4.03
Houston 8 10 169.1 156 81 156 4.09
Chicago White Sox 10 9 169.0 161 65 168 4.26
N.Y. Yankees 12 6 145.2 123 58 151 4.26
Texas 8 9 148.1 119 81 155 4.31
Baltimore 9 7 145.0 131 49 144 4.41
L.A. Angels 7 12 168.1 153 78 165 4.54
Detroit 9 7 141.0 139 47 118 5.23
Boston 6 12 158.0 169 76 149 5.24
Seattle 7 13 175.0 157 85 163 5.66