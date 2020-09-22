https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15586843.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|3.26
|54
|7
|1
|18
|481.0
|396
|183
|174
|Minnesota
|33
|22
|3.51
|55
|4
|0
|16
|466.1
|404
|190
|182
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|20
|3.61
|54
|6
|1
|13
|474.0
|404
|208
|190
|Tampa Bay
|36
|19
|3.61
|55
|3
|0
|21
|483.2
|434
|212
|194
|Oakland
|33
|20
|3.64
|53
|5
|1
|16
|457.1
|417
|196
|185
|N.Y. Yankees
|31
|23
|4.30
|54
|2
|2
|14
|447.2
|402
|238
|214
|Houston
|27
|27
|4.30
|54
|0
|0
|16
|472.2
|420
|248
|226
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|4.36
|54
|1
|0
|10
|468.2
|431
|256
|227
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|4.39
|54
|4
|1
|16
|463.0
|449
|250
|226
|Toronto
|28
|26
|4.65
|54
|1
|0
|14
|470.2
|464
|284
|243
|Texas
|19
|35
|5.01
|54
|3
|2
|10
|463.2
|419
|277
|258
|L.A. Angels
|24
|31
|5.08
|55
|2
|1
|10
|483.1
|455
|296
|273
|Seattle
|24
|30
|5.20
|54
|0
|1
|14
|466.0
|432
|282
|269
|Detroit
|22
|30
|5.71
|52
|1
|1
|10
|441.2
|464
|289
|280
|Boston
|20
|34
|5.80
|54
|2
|0
|13
|469.0
|523
|323
|302
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|60
|26
|142
|6
|552
|17
|Minnesota
|57
|19
|153
|0
|489
|20
|Chicago White Sox
|58
|18
|193
|6
|474
|22
|Tampa Bay
|63
|28
|158
|4
|502
|28
|Oakland
|57
|13
|147
|5
|449
|14
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|22
|153
|5
|474
|21
|Houston
|62
|24
|203
|7
|464
|20
|Baltimore
|72
|31
|175
|2
|437
|30
|Kansas City
|74
|28
|194
|7
|458
|26
|Toronto
|78
|13
|232
|7
|475
|14
|Texas
|69
|26
|220
|3
|446
|20
|L.A. Angels
|71
|20
|179
|8
|474
|24
|Seattle
|73
|35
|203
|5
|433
|20
|Detroit
|80
|30
|175
|1
|399
|16
|Boston
|89
|26
|228
|2
|475
|25
