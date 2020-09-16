https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15571824.php
American League Team Pitching
Recommended Video:
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|3.29
|48
|6
|1
|16
|427.1
|352
|164
|156
|Chicago White Sox
|32
|16
|3.43
|48
|5
|1
|12
|423.0
|360
|179
|161
|Oakland
|30
|19
|3.63
|49
|3
|1
|15
|421.1
|384
|181
|170
|Minnesota
|30
|20
|3.72
|50
|3
|0
|16
|423.1
|381
|183
|175
|Tampa Bay
|31
|17
|3.79
|48
|3
|0
|18
|424.2
|394
|196
|179
|N.Y. Yankees
|27
|21
|4.15
|48
|1
|2
|13
|392.2
|343
|203
|181
|Toronto
|26
|21
|4.27
|47
|1
|0
|13
|415.2
|395
|235
|197
|Kansas City
|20
|29
|4.43
|49
|3
|1
|15
|421.0
|416
|230
|207
|Baltimore
|21
|27
|4.46
|48
|1
|0
|9
|419.2
|393
|236
|208
|Houston
|24
|24
|4.55
|48
|0
|0
|13
|419.2
|382
|230
|212
|L.A. Angels
|20
|29
|5.16
|49
|2
|1
|9
|429.1
|408
|267
|246
|Texas
|17
|31
|5.18
|48
|2
|1
|10
|413.2
|379
|255
|238
|Seattle
|22
|26
|5.33
|48
|0
|1
|13
|410.0
|377
|252
|243
|Detroit
|21
|26
|5.88
|47
|1
|1
|9
|396.2
|428
|265
|259
|Boston
|18
|31
|5.99
|49
|2
|0
|12
|422.0
|482
|296
|281
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|57
|24
|119
|4
|482
|15
|Chicago White Sox
|45
|15
|164
|4
|419
|21
|Oakland
|54
|13
|134
|5
|406
|13
|Minnesota
|54
|16
|143
|0
|442
|20
|Tampa Bay
|58
|23
|141
|4
|438
|24
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|20
|136
|4
|418
|18
|Toronto
|62
|13
|194
|7
|420
|11
|Kansas City
|67
|28
|175
|6
|405
|25
|Baltimore
|66
|26
|158
|2
|377
|30
|Houston
|57
|22
|193
|7
|400
|18
|L.A. Angels
|60
|19
|165
|8
|418
|19
|Texas
|64
|24
|202
|3
|409
|19
|Seattle
|66
|31
|176
|5
|392
|14
|Detroit
|75
|30
|156
|1
|357
|15
|Boston
|83
|23
|210
|2
|425
|24
View Comments