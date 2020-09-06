Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 24 15 2.83 39 6 1 14 350.0 272 115 110
Minnesota 25 16 3.53 41 3 0 14 349.1 306 143 137
Oakland 23 13 3.62 36 1 0 13 320.1 299 139 129
Toronto 21 18 3.76 39 1 0 10 344.2 310 169 144
Chicago White Sox 25 15 3.78 40 4 1 10 352.0 310 163 148
Tampa Bay 27 13 3.79 40 3 0 16 353.2 325 165 149
Houston 21 18 4.38 39 0 0 10 347.0 310 187 169
N.Y. Yankees 21 18 4.42 39 0 1 12 317.2 285 173 156
Baltimore 18 21 4.47 39 1 0 9 346.1 323 199 172
Kansas City 14 26 4.61 40 1 0 11 342.0 343 197 175
Texas 13 25 5.14 38 2 1 9 330.2 304 204 189
L.A. Angels 16 25 5.16 41 2 1 7 357.2 344 224 205
Seattle 17 22 5.25 39 0 1 10 336.0 304 205 196
Detroit 17 20 5.30 37 0 1 7 315.2 316 191 186
Boston 14 27 6.11 41 1 0 8 356.1 418 256 242

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 40 17 101 4 398 14
Minnesota 46 10 116 0 357 14
Oakland 38 10 103 5 303 10
Toronto 44 7 150 7 352 7
Chicago White Sox 43 14 137 2 358 13
Tampa Bay 51 17 120 2 373 22
Houston 47 19 164 7 341 16
N.Y. Yankees 58 19 115 4 336 18
Baltimore 52 23 131 2 317 20
Kansas City 57 26 149 6 337 22
Texas 49 18 159 3 329 15
L.A. Angels 48 17 146 6 337 17
Seattle 55 25 147 4 325 12
Detroit 57 26 118 1 287 13
Boston 72 19 169 2 345 16