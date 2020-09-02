https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15537473.php
American League Team Pitching
Recommended Video:
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|22
|14
|2.81
|36
|5
|1
|14
|323.0
|248
|105
|101
|Oakland
|22
|12
|3.51
|34
|1
|0
|13
|302.1
|277
|128
|118
|Toronto
|18
|16
|3.68
|34
|1
|0
|8
|303.1
|263
|147
|124
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|14
|3.69
|36
|4
|1
|8
|317.0
|276
|142
|130
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|3.73
|37
|2
|0
|12
|316.1
|284
|137
|131
|Tampa Bay
|25
|12
|3.77
|37
|3
|0
|15
|326.2
|303
|152
|137
|Houston
|19
|15
|4.19
|34
|0
|0
|9
|305.1
|271
|159
|142
|N.Y. Yankees
|20
|14
|4.26
|34
|0
|1
|11
|276.2
|242
|142
|131
|Kansas City
|14
|22
|4.41
|36
|1
|0
|11
|306.0
|300
|169
|150
|Baltimore
|16
|19
|4.61
|35
|1
|0
|8
|312.1
|290
|180
|160
|L.A. Angels
|12
|24
|5.01
|36
|1
|1
|5
|314.2
|301
|193
|175
|Texas
|13
|21
|5.09
|34
|2
|1
|9
|298.2
|273
|183
|169
|Detroit
|17
|16
|5.37
|33
|0
|0
|7
|285.0
|288
|174
|170
|Seattle
|15
|22
|5.38
|37
|0
|1
|9
|318.0
|289
|199
|190
|Boston
|12
|24
|6.16
|36
|1
|0
|7
|314.1
|368
|225
|215
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|37
|15
|91
|3
|368
|13
|Oakland
|34
|9
|102
|5
|282
|9
|Toronto
|37
|6
|133
|6
|310
|5
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|13
|120
|2
|322
|12
|Minnesota
|45
|9
|110
|0
|318
|12
|Tampa Bay
|47
|17
|108
|2
|344
|22
|Houston
|39
|17
|141
|7
|297
|15
|N.Y. Yankees
|46
|14
|95
|4
|294
|16
|Kansas City
|50
|24
|140
|6
|309
|18
|Baltimore
|48
|20
|115
|2
|292
|18
|L.A. Angels
|42
|14
|134
|6
|298
|17
|Texas
|45
|13
|144
|2
|305
|13
|Detroit
|52
|22
|103
|1
|253
|11
|Seattle
|52
|25
|145
|4
|308
|12
|Boston
|61
|18
|148
|1
|307
|14
View Comments